Funerals Today, Aug. 8

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Peter Wetzel, 94, Glen Ullin, 11 a.m., Evangelical Congregational Church, Glen Ullin. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services)

Tecla Koenig, 93, Carson, 1 p.m. CT livestream www.weigelfuneral.com; 3:30 p.m. CT graveside service, Carson Community Cemetery. (Weigel Funeral and Cremation Service)* 

Bertha Schell, 88, Bismarck, 2 p.m., McClusky Baptist Church. (Hertz Funeral Home) 

