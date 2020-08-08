Funerals Today, Aug. 8

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Peter Wetzel, 94, Glen Ullin, 11 a.m., Evangelical Congregational Church, Glen Ullin. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services)
Tecla Koenig, 93, Carson, 1 p.m. CT livestream www.weigelfuneral.com; 3:30 p.m. CT graveside service, Carson Community Cemetery. (Weigel Funeral and Cremation Service)*
Bertha Schell, 88, Bismarck, 2 p.m., McClusky Baptist Church. (Hertz Funeral Home)
