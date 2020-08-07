Funerals Today, Aug. 7

You have permission to edit this article.
FUNERALS TODAY

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Louis Bosch, 86, 10:30 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, 806 E. Broadway Ave., Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home) 

Edward F. Froehlich, 79, Dickinson, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Dickinson. (Ladbury Funeral Service)

Peter Glatt. 94, 10:30 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Hague. (Myers Funeral Home) 

Marlene R. Ham, 82, Steele, 1 p.m., St. Peter's Lutheran Church, rural Leonard. (Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home

Karen Kautzman, 1:30 p.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E. Divide Ave., Bismarck.

Laurie Lindteigen, 64, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Weigel Funeral and Cremation Service

Loretta Nagel, 92, 11 a.m., St. Anne, 1321, Braman Ave, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)  

Leo J. Reiser Jr., 70, Turtle Lake, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Turtle Lake. (Goetz Funeral Home) 

Elizabeth Wolff, 86, Bismarck, 11 a.m. CST, Church of the Ascension, 1825 S. Third St., Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home) 

