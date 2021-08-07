 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Aug. 7
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Aug. 7

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Duane Werner, 78, Bismarck, Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.* (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Raymond Martin, 93, Fargo, 10:30 a.m., Sts. Anne and Joachim Catholic Church, Fargo. (Boulger Funeral Home)

Doris Lindteigen, 87, Turtle Lake, 3 p.m., Turtle Lake Baptist Church, Turtle Lake. (Goetz Funeral Home)

Walter Morlock, 92, and Lorraine Morlock, 89, 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 413 E Ave D, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

