Funerals Today, Aug. 6
Funerals Today, Aug. 6

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Roland Sage, 65, Twin Buttes, 10 a.m. CDT, Twin Buttes Wellness Center, Twin Buttes. (Barbot Funeral Home)

William Schiwal, 86, 10 a.m., Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Dickinson. (Ladbury Funeral Service)

Raymond Martin, 93, Fargo, 10:30 a.m., Sts. Anne and Joachim Catholic Church, Fargo. (Boulger Funeral Home)

Carmen Van Horn, 86, Beach, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Beach. (Silha Funeral Home)

