Funerals Today, Aug. 6

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Roland Sage, 65, Twin Buttes, 10 a.m. CDT, Twin Buttes Wellness Center, Twin Buttes. (Barbot Funeral Home)
William Schiwal, 86, 10 a.m., Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Dickinson. (Ladbury Funeral Service)
Raymond Martin, 93, Fargo, 10:30 a.m., Sts. Anne and Joachim Catholic Church, Fargo. (Boulger Funeral Home)
Carmen Van Horn, 86, Beach, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Beach. (Silha Funeral Home)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.