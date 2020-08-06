You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Aug. 6
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Aug. 6

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Florian Kiefer, 68, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. (Bismarck Funeral Home) 

Agatha Meier, 90, Mott, 11 a.m., St. Vincent's Catholic Church, Mott. (Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home) 

Natalie Nagel, 59, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Mass of Christian burial at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service) 

Clayton Offerdahl, 90, Dickinson, 10 a.m., First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, Dickinson. (Ladbury Funeral Service) 

Russell A. Partington, 80, 10:30 a.m., Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Ave., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service) 

To plant a tree in memory of Aug. s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News