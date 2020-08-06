Funerals Today, Aug. 6

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Florian Kiefer, 68, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Agatha Meier, 90, Mott, 11 a.m., St. Vincent's Catholic Church, Mott. (Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home)
Natalie Nagel, 59, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Mass of Christian burial at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Clayton Offerdahl, 90, Dickinson, 10 a.m., First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, Dickinson. (Ladbury Funeral Service)
Russell A. Partington, 80, 10:30 a.m., Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Ave., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.