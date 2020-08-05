Funerals Today, Aug. 5

You have permission to edit this article.
The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Scott Morman, 55, Glen Ullin, Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home) 

Michael Paul, 80, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home) 

Edwin Volesky, 88, Dickinson, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church. (Stevenson Funeral Home) 

