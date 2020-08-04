Funerals Today, Aug. 4

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Edwin Volesky, 88, Dickinson, 11 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church. (Stevenson Funeral Home)
Elizabeth Wolff, 86, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Church of the Ascension. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Florian Kiefer, 68, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
