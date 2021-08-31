 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Aug. 31
Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Leonard Lawrence Boehm, 85, 10:30 a.m., Church of the Ascension, 1825 S 3rd St., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Rosemary Frohlich, 95, Mandan, 12:30 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available on funeral home website. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Gloria J. Heidinger, 69, 2 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church YouTube page. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

