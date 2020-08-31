Funerals Today, Aug. 31

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Robert R. Friesz, 90, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Services)
Jean A. Miller, 74, Carrington, 10:30 a.m., Kvernes Lutheran Church, rural Carrington. (Evans Funeral Home)
Jerome Houn, 90, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Darrel Jacobson, 57, Mandan, 10:30 am., St. Pius V Catholic Church, New Salem. (Buehler Larson Funeral Home)
Arvid Backman, 83, Wilton, 2 p.m., Mission Evangelical Free Church, 701 Seventh St. N, Wilton. (Eastgate Funeral Services)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.