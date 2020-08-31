 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Aug. 31
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Aug. 31

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Robert R. Friesz, 90, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Services) 

Jean A. Miller, 74, Carrington, 10:30 a.m., Kvernes Lutheran Church, rural Carrington. (Evans Funeral Home) 

Jerome Houn, 90, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home) 

Darrel Jacobson, 57, Mandan, 10:30 am., St. Pius V Catholic Church, New Salem. (Buehler Larson Funeral Home) 

Arvid Backman, 83, Wilton, 2 p.m., Mission Evangelical Free Church, 701 Seventh St. N, Wilton. (Eastgate Funeral Services) 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News