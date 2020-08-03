Funerals Today, Aug. 3

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Darlene Schuh, 81, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan.
Malonia Kelsch, 92, Linton, 10:30 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home in Wishek)
Clayton Maloney, Mandan, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.
