Funerals Today, Aug. 3
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Aug. 3

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Darlene Schuh, 81, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan.

Malonia Kelsch, 92, Linton, 10:30 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home in Wishek)

Clayton Maloney, Mandan, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.

 

