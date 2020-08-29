Funerals Today, Aug. 29

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Doris Axt, 85, McClusky, graveside service,11 a.m., Westheim Cemetery, McClusky. (Hertz Funeral Home)
Patricia and William Clairmont, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Services)
