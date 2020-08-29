 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Aug. 29
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Aug. 29

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Doris Axt, 85, McClusky, graveside service,11 a.m., Westheim Cemetery, McClusky. (Hertz Funeral Home) 

Patricia and William Clairmont, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Services) 

 

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News