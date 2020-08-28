Funerals Today, Aug. 28

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Jacob Braunberger, 100, 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 115 Third St. SE, Jamestown. (Eddy Funeral Home)
Johnny W. Morrison, 10 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Hazen.
Marjorie Robinson, 96, Clearwater, Fla., 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.
James Lakoduk, 71, Fargo, 11 a.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Butte. (Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home)
Delores Renschler, 89, private graveside service, 1 p.m., ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Myers Funeral Home) *
