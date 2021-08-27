Funerals Today, Aug. 27

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Orville Donovan, 87, 10 a.m., Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, Wheatland, Wyoming. (Gorman Funeral Home)
Miriam Cvancara, 80, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.
Corinne Renner, 79, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 800 N Seventh St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Home)
Dixie Claymore, 63, 11 a.m., First Lutheran Church, 1655 18th Ave E, Alexandria, Minnesota. (Anderson Funeral Home)
Eileen Kessel, 84, 11 a.m., Silha Funeral Home, Glendive, Montana.
Curt Zearley, 71, 12 to 1 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, and 1 p.m., Mandan Legion Park Shelter #1 and Warming House, south Mandan near Golf Course.
Yvonne Peters, 78, 1 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
DeWayne Streyle, 71, Fargo, 1 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Fargo. (Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home)
Donna Stegmiller, 71, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.