Funerals Today, Aug. 27

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Frank M. Tschida, 84, Mandan, 10 a.m., Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan.
Sister Frances Marie Voigt, 87, Valley City, 10:30 a.m., Maryvale Convent Chapel, Valley City. (Lerud Mathias Funeral Home) *
Anton Roehrich, 71, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.
To plant a tree in memory of Aug. s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.