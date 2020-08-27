 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Aug. 27
The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Frank M. Tschida, 84, Mandan, 10 a.m., Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan. 

Sister Frances Marie Voigt, 87, Valley City, 10:30 a.m., Maryvale Convent Chapel, Valley City. (Lerud Mathias Funeral Home) * 

Anton Roehrich, 71, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

