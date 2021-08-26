Funerals Today, Aug. 26

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Barbara Rud, 80, Center, 10:30 a.m., St. Martin's Catholic Church, Center, Livestream available on the Buehler-Larson Funeral Home website.
Vivian Kostelecky, 68, Little Canada, Minnesota, 11 a.m., St. Odilia Catholic Church, 3495 Victoria St. N, Shoreview. (Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell)
Loretta Melarvie, 85, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Paulette Sommer, 75, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on funeral home Facebook page.
Janice Juma, 78, 2 p.m., Our Savior's Free Lutheran Church, Stanley. (Springan Stevenson Funeral Home)
Steve Schimetz, 70, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave., Bismarck.