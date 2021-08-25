 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Aug. 25
Funerals Today, Aug. 25

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Gene Feldman, 88, Washburn, 10:30 a.m., Washburn United Methodist Church. (Goetz Funeral Home)

Clarence Jundt, 76, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 413 E Ave D, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

James Kettleson, 73, formerly of Bismarck, 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2302 Crawford Street, Bellevue, Nebraska. (Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel)

 

