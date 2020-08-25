 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Aug. 25
The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

June Liebel, 87, Bismarck, 11 a.m., burial service, St. Bonaventure Catholic Church Cemetery, Underwood. (Bismarck Funeral Home) 

Scott Westgard, 40, Bismarck, 1 p.m., GracePoint Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home) 

