Funerals Today, Aug. 24

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Duane Bohrer, 92, Bismarck, private graveside service, North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Eastgate Funeral Services) *
Elijah Skeen, four months old, 10 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Services)
Monica Zueger, 97, 10:30 a.m., Weigel Funeral Home.
June Liebel, 87, Bismarck, 5-7 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St., Bismarck.
