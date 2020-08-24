 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Aug. 24
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Aug. 24

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Duane Bohrer, 92, Bismarck, private graveside service, North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Eastgate Funeral Services) * 

Elijah Skeen, four months old, 10 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Services) 

Monica Zueger, 97, 10:30 a.m., Weigel Funeral Home. 

June Liebel, 87, Bismarck, 5-7 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St., Bismarck.

To plant a tree in memory of Aug. s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News