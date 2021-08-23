Funerals Today, Aug. 23

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Vicki Ripplinger, 73, Harvey, 10:30 a.m., St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Harvey. (Hertz Funeral Home)
Guy Wilz, 58, 10:30 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)
Daniel Helm, 71, Mandan, 5 to 7 p.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave., Bismarck.
