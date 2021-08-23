 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Aug. 23
0 Comments
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Aug. 23

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Vicki Ripplinger, 73, Harvey, 10:30 a.m., St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Harvey. (Hertz Funeral Home)

Guy Wilz, 58, 10:30 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Daniel Helm, 71, Mandan, 5 to 7 p.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave., Bismarck.

 

Watch Now: Related Video

Britain Evacuates Afghans from Kabul

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News