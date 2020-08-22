Funerals Today, Aug. 22

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Charmaine Jaeger, 11 a.m., St. John Church, 624 Church Avenue, Hebron. (Eastgate Funeral Services)
Bill L. Bowman, 75, Bowman, 1 p.m., Bowman United Methodist Church. (Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services)
Beverly Grinsteiner, 60, memorial graveside service, 2 p.m. CT, St. Lawrence Cemetery, Flasher.
