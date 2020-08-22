 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Aug. 22
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Aug. 22

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Charmaine Jaeger, 11 a.m., St. John Church, 624 Church Avenue, Hebron. (Eastgate Funeral Services) 

Bill L. Bowman, 75, Bowman, 1 p.m., Bowman United Methodist Church. (Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services)  

Beverly Grinsteiner, 60, memorial graveside service, 2 p.m. CT, St. Lawrence Cemetery, Flasher.

To plant a tree in memory of Aug. s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News