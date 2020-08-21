 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Aug. 21
The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Frances Schlosser, 95, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home) 

Beverly Vivier, 60, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home) 

Roland Haux, 86, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. (Bismarck Funeral Home) 

Alvina Brandner, 87, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Services) 

James B. Olson, 84, Driscoll, 1 p.m., Driscoll Shelter, Driscoll. (Eastgate Funeral Services) 

