Funerals Today, Aug. 21
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Aug. 21

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Charles Skager, 81, Minot, Deapolis Cemetery near Stanton.* (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Helen Navratil, 87, 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Randy Sharp, 22, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Dr. Lowell Latimer, 90, Minot, 1 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Minot.

