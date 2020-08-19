Funerals Today, Aug. 19

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Bernadette Ripplinger, 86, 10 a.m., Weigel Funeral Home, 309 Fourth Ave. NW, Mandan.
Richard Davison, 86, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Dr., Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Irene Graeber Srb, 99, Garrison, 11 a.m. CST, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Garrison. (Thompson Funeral Home)
Parke Little, 75, Dickinson, 3 p.m., 10849 35th Street SW, Dickinson. (Stevenson Funeral Home)
