Funerals Today, Aug. 17

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Asher Sorrels, 1, Linton, 10:30 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton. (Myers Funeral Home)
Larry Mutzenberger, 65, Fargo, 1 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery south, Mandan. (Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home)
Marlys Fleck, 87, Bismarck, 5 to 7 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.
