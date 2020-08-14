Funerals Today, Aug. 14

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Darcey Engelke, 61, 10:30 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Services) *
David Schlecht, 55, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Alvina Wang, 86, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Flasher. (Weigel Funeral Home)
Rueben Hoffer, 74, Minot, 11 a.m., St. Olaf Lutheran Church, rural Turtle Lake. (Goetz Funeral Home) *
Edwin Maxon, 73, Mandan, 1 p.m., DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.
Velma Just, 97, Bismarck, graveside service, 2 p.m., Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Services)
Janice Johnson, 77, Bismarck, graveside service, 3 p.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services)
