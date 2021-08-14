Funerals Today, Aug. 14

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Joseph Zent, 72, Dickinson, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Dickinson. (Ladbury Funeral Service)

Michel Gunia, 63, 10:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, Linton. Livestream availble on the Myers Funeral Home of Linton website.

Mary Glaser, 69, 11 a.m., DaWise-Perry Funeral Home, Mandan.

Virginia Schweigert, 93, Grand Forks, formerly Zeeland, 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 4th St. & Co. Rd. 55, Zeeland. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home)

Jean Landsiedel, 75, Washburn, 2 p.m., First Baptist Church, Washburn. (Goetz Funeral Home)