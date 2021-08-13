 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, Aug. 13
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Aug. 13

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Arnold Meyhoff, 91, 10 a.m. CDT, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Center. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Laurayne Miska, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Buehler-Larson Funeral Home website.

Nonnie Craychee, 95, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.

Marvin Dockter, 92, 11 a.m., Medina Zion United Church of Christ, Medina. (Eddy Funeral Home)

Ryan Pederson, 43, Bismarck, 11 a.m., VFW Sports Center Ice Rink, 1200 N Washington St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website. 

Sandra Schulz, 71, New Salem, 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at Peace Church, New Salem. (Buehler-Larson Funeral and Cremation Service)

