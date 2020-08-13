Funerals Today, Aug. 13

You have permission to edit this article.
The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Ervin Jose, Bismarck, 102, 9:30 a.m., Sunne Lutheran Church, 7701 Hwy. 36, Wilton. (Eastgate Funeral Service) 

Irene Hochhalter, 82, Jamestown, 10:30 a.m., Presbyterian Church, Steele. (Haut Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center) 

Peter Reis, 91, Napoleon, 10:30 a.m., St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home) 

Julie Campbell, 55, Menoken, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy., Bismarck.

