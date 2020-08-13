Funerals Today, Aug. 13

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Ervin Jose, Bismarck, 102, 9:30 a.m., Sunne Lutheran Church, 7701 Hwy. 36, Wilton. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Irene Hochhalter, 82, Jamestown, 10:30 a.m., Presbyterian Church, Steele. (Haut Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center)
Peter Reis, 91, Napoleon, 10:30 a.m., St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home)
Julie Campbell, 55, Menoken, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy., Bismarck.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.