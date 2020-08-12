Funerals Today, Aug. 12

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Regina Schmidt, 88, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Fred J. Smith, 93, Mandan, 10 a.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)
Marcus Zander, 86, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., St. Vincent's Catholic Church at Crown Butte northwest of Mandan. (Buehler Larson Funeral Home)
Myrtle Lien, 87, Mandan, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy., Bismarck.
Donna Zimmerman, 65, 2 p.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N. Second St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
