Funerals Today, Aug. 11

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Delvin VanBeek, 87, private family service, 9 a.m., First Baptist Church, Linton; livestream available at www.Myersfh.com under Delvin's obituary. (Myers Funeral Home) *
Helen Stark, 86, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Ascension Catholic Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Margret Zirbel, 67, Chaseley, private funeral service, 2 p.m., Chaseley United Methodist Church. (Nelson Funeral Home of Fessenden) *
To plant a tree in memory of Aug. s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.