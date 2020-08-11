Funerals Today, Aug. 11

You have permission to edit this article.
The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Delvin VanBeek, 87, private family service, 9 a.m., First Baptist Church, Linton; livestream available at www.Myersfh.com under Delvin's obituary. (Myers Funeral Home) *

Helen Stark, 86, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Ascension Catholic Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home) 

Margret  Zirbel, 67, Chaseley, private funeral service, 2 p.m., Chaseley United Methodist Church. (Nelson Funeral Home of Fessenden) *

 

