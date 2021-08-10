Funerals Today, Aug. 10

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Donna Lacher, 88, passed away peacefully Aug. 4, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Noreen Bahn, 73, formerly of Bottineau, 10:30 a.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan.

Elaine Neff, 92, McClusky, 10:30 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, McClusky. (Hertz Funeral Home)

Frank Olson, 49, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.