 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, Aug. 10
0 Comments
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, Aug. 10

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Donna Lacher, 88, passed away peacefully Aug. 4, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10 at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Noreen Bahn, 73, formerly of Bottineau, 10:30 a.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan.

Elaine Neff, 92, McClusky, 10:30 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, McClusky. (Hertz Funeral Home)

Frank Olson, 49, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. 

Watch Now: Related Video

NC county spreads vaccine message door to door

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News