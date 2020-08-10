Funerals Today, Aug. 10

You have permission to edit this article.
FUNERALS TODAY

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Luella Holzer, 86, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy., Bismarck.

Mary Kaelberer, 74, New Salem, 10 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, New Salem. (Buehler-Larson Funeral and Cremation Service)  

Donald Bernhardt, 70, 11 a.m., Transfiguration Catholic Church, Edgeley. (Williams Funeral Home) 

LeRoy H. Ernst, 79, Bismarck, celebration of life service, 11 a.m. Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St.; livestream link available via Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. 

Orville Hillesland, 91, 1:30 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1004 E. Highland Acres Rd., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service) 

Phyllis Kocher, 82, Bismarck,  1:30 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy., Bismarck.

