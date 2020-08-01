Funerals Today, Aug. 1

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Lorraine Frank, 86, Dickinson, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Beulah. (Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson)
Lea Petz, 52, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, Bismarck.
Elizabeth Sperle, 88, 10 a.m., St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Napoleon) Livestream available on church’s Facebook page.
Jonathon Kuipers, Lincoln, Neb., 10:30 a.m., St. Katherine's Catholic Church, Braddock. (Dahlstrom's Funeral Home, Wishek)
Darcie Madry, 52, Minot, 10:30 a.m., Minot First Assembly of God Church, Minot. (Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot) Livestream available at funeral home’s website.
Dwight Kastrow, 52, Center, 11 a.m., Menoken Cemetery, Menoken.
