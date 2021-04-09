Funerals Today, April 9

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Monica Schubert, 72, 9 a.m., St. Matthew The Evangelist, 12210 S. 36th St, Bellevue, Nebraska. (Bellevue Funeral Chapel)
Delano Claymore, 76, Aberdeen, South Dakota, 10 a.m., St. Peter's Catholic Church, Fort Yates. (Kesling Funeral Home, Mobridge)
George Kalainov, 89, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.
Dori Kipp, 64, Dickinson, 10 a.m., Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson.
Marie Swallow, 80, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church. (Weigel Funeral Home)
Bob Berger, 86, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Chuck Geigle, 60, Linton, formerly of Turtle Lake, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Turtle Lake. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn and Turtle Lake)
Selma Lieb, 94, 11 a.m., Peace Church, New Salem. (Buehler-Larson Funeral & Cremation Service, Mandan)
Katherine Martian, 93, formerly of Towner, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.
Cora Weiand, 71, Fort Thompson, South Dakota, formerly of Glen Ullin, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin. (Stevenson Funeral Home)
Ann Johnson, 91, Bismarck, formerly of Devils Lake, 1 p.m., St. Olaf Lutheran Church, Devils Lake. (Gilbertson Funeral Home)
Gladys Hilsendeger, 82, 2 p.m., Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Fargo. (Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo)