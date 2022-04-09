 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, April 9

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Loretta Knudson, 81, Portland, 10:30 a.m., Bruflat Lutheran Church, Portland. (Baker Funeral Home)

Daniel Keegan, 68, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Arnold Schafer, 93, formerly of Underwood, 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home Chapel, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Goetz Funeral Home website.

Janice Letteer, 87, Bismarck, 11:30 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 413 E Ave D, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church website. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

John Owens, 82, Bismarck, 12 p.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website. 

