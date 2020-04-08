Funerals Today, April 8
Funerals Today, April 8

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Mary Hixson, 94, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m. (Eastgate Funeral Service)* To view the livestream, go to Mary's obituary on the funeral home's website and click on the link at the bottom.

Raymond Pulkrabek, 81, Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)*

Ronald Will, 75, Minot, Evanson Jensen Funeral Home, Elgin.*

