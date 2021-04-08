Funerals Today, April 8

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Doug Burtell, 96, Bowman, 9 a.m. MST, St. Charles Catholic Church, Bowman. (Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services, Bowman)
Anna Tranby, 95, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., House of Prayer, Bismarck. (Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan)
Richard Fischer, 83, 11 a.m., Church of St. Anne's, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Daryl Nelson, 90, Driscoll, 1 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, Driscoll. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Home website.
