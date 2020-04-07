Funerals Today, April 7
Funerals Today, April 7

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Genevieve Berg, 67 (Bismarck Funeral Home)*

Richard Burtch, 93, Minot, 1 p.m., Congregational United Church of Christ, Minot. (Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot)*

Frank Mullner, 101, Mandan, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)*

