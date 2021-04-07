Funerals Today, April 7

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Herbert Schlaht, 98, Bismarck, formerly of Turtle Lake, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.
Ron Fiechtner, 67, 10:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave., Bismarck. Livestream available on the church website. (Parkway Funeral Service)
Arnold Fleck, 63, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Legacy Methodist Church, Bismarck. (Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan)
Gloria Kosse, 94, Carrington, 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Carrington. (Evans Funeral Home, Carrington)
Rose Voegele, 88, 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.*