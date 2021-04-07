Funerals Today, April 7

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Herbert Schlaht, 98, Bismarck, formerly of Turtle Lake, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Ron Fiechtner, 67, 10:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave., Bismarck. Livestream available on the church website. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Arnold Fleck, 63, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Legacy Methodist Church, Bismarck. (Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan)

Gloria Kosse, 94, Carrington, 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Carrington. (Evans Funeral Home, Carrington)

Rose Voegele, 88, 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.*