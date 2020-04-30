Funerals Today, April 30

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Louise Boucher, 93, Minot, 11 a.m. St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church, Minot.* (Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot) Service will be livestreamed to the St. Leo the Great Catholic Church website.
