Funerals Today, April 3
Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

JoAnn Freborg, 80, formerly of Turtle Lake, 10:30 a.m., Turtle Lake Baptist Church. Livestreame available on the church Facebook page.  (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn and Turtle Lake)

David Yexley, 68, West Fargo, 11 a.m., First Baptist Church, Aberdeen, South Dakota. (Spitzer/Miller Funeral Home)

Dolores Skogen, Fargo, formerly of Williston, 1 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Williston. Livestream available on the Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home website. (West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center, West Fargo and Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home, Williston)

Bruce Wheeler, 80, Williston, 1 p.m., Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home Chapel, Williston. Livestream available on the funeral home website. 

Eugene Hopfauf, 81, Mandan, 4 p.m., Capital Christian Center, Bismarck.(DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

