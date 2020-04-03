Funerals Today, April 3
Funerals Today, April 3

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Barbara Young Bird, 73, New Town, 11 a.m. Church of God Indian Mission, New Town. (Langhans Funeral Home, Parshall)* 

Brandon Wagner, 26, Linton, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Linton.* Livestream of Brandon's service via the Myers Funeral Home Facebook page 10:30 a.m. today.

