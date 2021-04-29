Funerals Today, April 29

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Dorothy Preabt, 91, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Church of St. Mary, 800 E. Broadway, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Dennis Ming, 67, Bismarck, 12:30 p.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

Roger Pommerer, 76, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1004 E. Highland Acres Rd., Bismarck. Livestream available on the church website. (Eastgate Funeral Service)