 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, April 29
0 comments
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, April 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Dorothy Preabt, 91, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Church of St. Mary, 800 E. Broadway, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service) 

Dennis Ming, 67, Bismarck, 12:30 p.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website. 

Roger Pommerer, 76, Bismarck, 1 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Cross, 1004 E. Highland Acres Rd., Bismarck. Livestream available on the church website. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: House honors Loretta Boehm

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News