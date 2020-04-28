Funerals Today, April 29
Funerals Today, April 29

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

George Bernhardt, 87, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)*

Patricia Burgess, 92, Eastgate Funeral Service.* 

Ron Haugom, 70, livestream of private service available at 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.*

Robert Hintz, livestream of private service available at 10:30 a.m., funeral home's website (Eastgate Funeral Service).*

Weston Schreiner, 30, 2 p.m., Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo, livestreamed and available to view on the funeral home's website.*

