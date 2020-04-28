Funerals Today, April 29

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

George Bernhardt, 87, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)*

Patricia Burgess, 92, Eastgate Funeral Service.*

Ron Haugom, 70, livestream of private service available at 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.*

Robert Hintz, livestream of private service available at 10:30 a.m., funeral home's website (Eastgate Funeral Service).*

Weston Schreiner, 30, 2 p.m., Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo, livestreamed and available to view on the funeral home's website.*

To plant a tree in memory of April s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.