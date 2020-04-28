Funerals Today, April 28
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, April 28

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Jo Goldade, livestream at 11 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page or website.

Cordell Strommen, 42, Dickinson, Stevenson Funeral Home.Service can be viewed at 2 p.m. on the funeral home's Facebook page or website. 

To plant a tree in memory of April s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News