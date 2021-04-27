 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, April 27
Funerals Today, April 27

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Vivian Schirado, 85, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

Kathleen Berreth, 70, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan)

Beverly Grebner, 91, 10:30 a.m., Eastgate Funeral Service. 

