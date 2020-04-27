Funerals Today, April 27
Funerals Today, April 27

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Ellis Christianson, 85, Kenmare, 2 p.m., Lakeside Cemetery, Kenmare. (Thompson Larson Funeral Home, Minot)

Julius Leier, 90, Bismarck, livestream available 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.*

Terry Willson, 69, Bismarck, Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.*

