Funerals Today, April 24

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Sheila Braun, 62, Menoken, livestream of private service at 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. The recording will be posted to the funeral home's website.
Betty Nei, 94, Mandan.* (Weigel Funeral Home)
LaVerna Unruh, 91, Barbot Funeral Chapel.* (Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen)
To plant a tree in memory of April s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.