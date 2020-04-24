Funerals Today, April 24
Funerals Today, April 24

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Sheila Braun, 62, Menoken, livestream of private service at 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. The recording will be posted to the funeral home's website. 

Betty Nei, 94, Mandan.* (Weigel Funeral Home) 

LaVerna Unruh, 91, Barbot Funeral Chapel.* (Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen)

 

