Funerals Today, April 24

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Rose Ohlhauser, 79, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Michael Kahl, 31, Scobey, Montana, formerly Solen, 11 a.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan.
Christopher Ness, 51, Mandan, 4 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Washburn. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.