Funerals Today, April 23
The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Irving Cook, 80, Bismarck, 2 p.m., St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Bismarck.* Graveside service will be livestreamed on Eastgate Funeral Home's website.

William Schuh, Christ the King Catholic Church.* Mass will be livestreamed 10:30 a.m. from William's obituary at Weigel Funeral Home's website.

 

